Y.S. Rho Martial Arts reopens in Villa Rica

Y. S. Rho Martial Arts has reopened in its former location at 1839 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway (61). The location is a couple of miles south of the Wal-Mart Shopping Center.

Grand Master Rho is a 9th Degree Black Belt with 52 years experience in the martial arts. He is a former member of the Korean President's Bodyguard unit.

Courses of instruction include Tae Kwon Do, Hapkido, Kumdo, MMA and Taichi. An after school program with an emphasis on focus, discipline, confidence and respect is also offered.

For more information, you may visit the Facebook page or website at www.ysrho.org. You may also call 770.783.9378 for more information.