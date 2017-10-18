Women’s Business Alliance Floral Arrangement Class
Women's Business Alliance Floral Arrangement Class - Will you need fresh flowers for your Thanksgiving table? Learn to arrange them yourself and take home a beautiful addition to your home at the WBA Floral Arrangement Class set for Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 5:30-7 pm at Shot Spot (970 Hayes Mill Road, Carrollton). Enjoy wine and snacks as floral designer Lindy Lovvorn Upton demonstrates techniques to allow you to explore your creative side. To allow time for shipment of flowers, your RSVP must be received by October 27 online at www.carroll-ga.org or phone 770-832-2446. Cost is $50 which includes your arrangement to take home.
