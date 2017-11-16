Winter Wonderland Train at Pine Mountain Gold Museum
Winter Wonderland Train
Now-December 23rd
Thurs., Fri., Sat., & Sun., 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Pine Mountain Gold Museum
1881 Stockmar Road, Villa Rica
View thousands of lights and meet Santa. The event costs $13 (plus tax) per person. All riders under 2 are free with a ticketed adult. Reservations are not required, but are strongly recommended. Making a reservation will help avoid long waits and sellout dates.• facebook/pinemountaingoldmuseum.com, 678.840.1445
