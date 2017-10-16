Willis Ralls celebrates 100th Birthday

His daughters, Cathy Walters and Pam Dyhrkopp will be traveling from Louisiana and Mississippi respectively for their father’s 100th Birthday Party. Half-sister, Janice Carpenter will attend from Indiana. Step-brothers Mike Wedding (Kentucky) and Pat Wedding (Atlanta) will also attend. Step-sister Marie Radcliffe, of Villa Rica, rounds out the siblings who have the rare opportunity to celebrate a parent’s 100th Birthday.

Mr. Ralls was born before polyester, before jet airplanes, before antibiotics in common usage, and before television. Less than a week after his 12th birthday, the stock market crashed to precipitate the coming of the Great Depression. A little over a month after his 24th birthday, Pearl Harbor was attacked, drawing the United States immediately into WWII. He was 66 years old when the first commercial cell phones were made available.

Willis Jackson Ralls has seen and lived more history than most ever will. Thanks to his family for sharing this news and thank you, Mr. Ralls, for your service and for making our community your home!