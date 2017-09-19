WGTC Hosting Open House on All Five Campuses

Prospective students interested in attending West Georgia Technical College will get a great chance to discover what WGTC has to offer at five Open House events to be hosted by the college.

Whether prospective students are first-time freshmen, wanting to earn their GED, current high school students or returning to school to move ahead, everyone will be able to find relevant information, take tours and have the chance to win some prizes at the Open House events.

The events will be held on select days between Sept. 20 and Oct. 25 on all five WGTC campuses. Open House will take place at the Carroll Campus on Wednesday, Sept. 20; the Douglas Campus on Tuesday, Sept. 26; the Murphy Campus on Thursday, Oct. 5; the Coweta Campus on Tuesday, Oct. 24; and the LaGrange Campus on Wednesday, Oct. 25. All events will be held from 5-7 p.m.

Open House events will feature tours starting every 20 minutes, with tour guides showing visitors the campus, special labs and classrooms and an academic program fair, where prospective students can meet their future instructors and learn all about programs offered at WGTC. If participants visit all booths at the fair, their names will be entered to win prizes like a Kindle Fire, tumblers and more.

Prospective students will also be able to apply during the event, with WGTC waiving the $25 application fee. Additionally, those who are stumped about their FAFSA will find trained professionals who will help them apply for financial aid.

If you’re interested in getting help with the FAFSA documents, please bring or have electronic access to your most recent tax returns and Social Security numbers of everyone in your household.

The event is free, with free food, T-shirts and other giveaways being provided.

If prospective students are unable to visit their closest campus, they can stop by an Open House event on another campus and still apply to WGTC for free.

The Carroll Campus is located at 997 S. Highway 16 in Carrollton; Douglas Campus at 4600 Timber Ridge Drive in Douglasville; Murphy Campus at 176 Murphy Campus Blvd. in Waco; Coweta Campus at 200 Campus Drive in Newnan; and LaGrange Campus at 1 College Circle in LaGrange.

For more information, email admissions@westgatech.edu or call 1-855-887-9482 and ask about Open House.