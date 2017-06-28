West Georgia Digital

Thursday, June 29, 2017

This Weekend

By Allison | Jun 28, 2017

Happy Weekend from West Georgia Digital News & Views! Check out the events that are happening this weekend! Fireworks and celebrations are happening all around the West Georgia and Greater Atlanta area starting this weekend! UPCOMING EVENTS Here are a...

Head Games: Foreigner Tribute Band

By Allison | Jun 28, 2017

New Years Eve at The Mill Amphitheater: Photos by Michael Valentine Photography: www.michaelvalentinephotography.com Head Games: Foreigner Tribute Band – The City of Villa Rica will host Head Games at The Mill Amphitheater at 8pm on August 5th. Head Games is an...

July Fireworks & Celebrations 2017

By Allison | Jun 28, 2017

Photo By: Janet Newton July 1-4 50th Anniversary Fantastic Fourth Celebration: Stone Mountain 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard Stone Mountain, GA 30083 stonemountainpark.com Lasershow & Fireworks: 9:30pm July 1 Red White & Boom Fireworks & Expo Expo From 4pm-8:30pm Fireworks At...

Safe Exchange Zone Villa Rica Police Department

By Allison | Jun 27, 2017

  The Villa Rica Police Department has been established as a safe exchange zone for local residents to conduct online transactions. Residents are welcome to come to the lobby of the police station to handle a transaction in a safe...

Pet of the Month - Moon

By Allison | Jun 27, 2017

  Chapel Hill Pet of the Month for July – Moon This beautiful boy with the under bite is Moon. He came into the shelter terrified but has opened up and now loves to play. He was found as a...

West Georgia Dance Summer

By Allison | Jun 27, 2017

For the third consecutive year, local dance studios are teaming up to provide an incredible dance experience for all dancers in Douglas County and surrounding counties. The coming together of studios, to promote “community not competition,” began in 2015 when...

Classified Help Wanted

By Allison | Jun 27, 2017

  Help Wanted Classifieds Afterschool Teachers at Prince of Peace Learning Center Prince of Peace Learning Center is a small Christian school for children ages 2 through 1st grade, who believes in developing the whole child from academics, to social...

Three new stores open at Arbor Place

By Allison | Jun 27, 2017

Arbor Place Mall has announced that three new stores have opened in the mall. Pandora opened their new store in mid-May. They are located on the upper level between Belk and JC Penny across from Victoria’s Secret/Pink. PANDORA is a...

Carrollton Stampede Rodeo

By Allison | Jun 27, 2017

The 12th Annual Carrollton Stampede Rodeo will be held on July 7th and 8th at VFW Complex/Fairgrounds and is hosted by Southern Rodeo Company. There will be bull riding, barrel racing, roping, bronc riding, clowns, specialty acts, rock climbing wall,...

Youth Police Academy to be held in July

By Allison | Jun 26, 2017

July 17- July 21, 2017 The City of Villa Rica police department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, and Douglas County Board of Education have partnered together for the 2017 Youth Police Academy. The Youth Police Academy is a four day program...

Student & Parent Guide

By Tim Collins | Jun 25, 2017

The deadline to reserve space in the 2017-2018 edition of the Student & Parent Guide is next Friday, June 30th. This will be the 11th consecutive year that we have partnered with the school system on this publication. Many local businesses...

Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Douglas County Director of External Affairs

By Allison | Jun 24, 2017

  Douglas County Director of External Affairs Selected for Atlanta Regional Commission’s Leadership Program   Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Douglas County Director of External Affairs, has been selected to participate in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute (RLI) Class of 2017....

Sprint by PG Wireless Relocation

By Allison | Jun 24, 2017

  Sprint by PG Wireless Celebrates Relocation at Arbor Place Mall   Sprint by PG Wireless Relocation: Sprint by PG Wireless Store Manager Ashley Krieger, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their store relocation by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting...

Summer Camp Guide

By Allison | Jun 21, 2017

Click Here for Summer Camps in West Georgia – 2017

News & Views launches Preferred Business Directory

By Cynthia | Jun 21, 2017

Find local businesses you can trust We have added a new Preferred Business Directory. These are businesses that advertise in our publications. Please support these businesses as they make all of our publications possible. If you need a product or...

