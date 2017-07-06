West Georgia Digital

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Panera Bread to open in October

By Tim Collins | Jul 7, 2017

  Panera Bread’s new location is making progress – Photo on July 5, 2017 Panera Bread is making some progress on their new location on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. If everything goes as planned, it will be opening in...

This Weekend

By Allison | Jul 6, 2017

Happy Weekend from West Georgia Digital News & Views! Check out the events that are happening this weekend! The Carrollton Stampede Rodeo, concerts and more! UPCOMING EVENTS Here are a few events you’ll want to mark on your calendar. Like...

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet grand opening date set

By Tim Collins | Jul 5, 2017

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has scheduled a Grand Opening date for its Douglasville location. If all goes as planned the company will open at The Landings at Arbor Place on August 16. On July 5, workers placed a new sign on...

Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses, LLC Opens

By Allison | Jul 5, 2017

Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses, LLC hosts Grand Opening Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses (CHAPN), LLC CEO Nancy McCall-Gaston, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new facility with a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on June 21st....

Digital Image Group Semi-Monthly Meeting Dates

By Allison | Jul 4, 2017

SHOW ↑ TELL → LISTEN ← LEARN ↓ ♫ COLLABORATE ♫ July 6 and July 20: DIGITAL IMAGE GROUP Meet and learn from Photographers, Videographers and Digital Artists at the semi-monthly meeting of DIG. Watch presentations and participate in visual...

I Love Downtown Douglasville T-Shirts go on sale

By Tim Collins | Jul 4, 2017

City of Douglasville Main Street Manager April McKown displays one of the shirts that are available for sale at the Main Street Office. The City of Douglasville Main Street office has T-Shirts available to purchase for those who love downtown...

Your Bowling Center closes after 35 years

By Tim Collins | Jul 3, 2017

Your Bowling Center closed after 35 years in business on June 30th with packed house at a farewell party. This marks the second recreational business that has closed within the last month in Douglas County, following the closing of Dazzles...

Mill Town Music Hall great venue

By Tim Collins | Jul 2, 2017

In May of 2012, Steven Curtis Chapman launched his summer tour right here in West Georgia at the (then) new Mill Town Music Hall. Since he is one of my favorite artists I bought tickets and went to the show....

Concerts

By Tim Collins | Jun 30, 2017

Atlanta Metro & West Georgia Concerts CONCERTS LISTED BY DATE July July 7 The String Cheese Incident • Chastain Park Amphitheatre July 8 Incubus & Jimmy Eat World • Lakewood Amphitheatre July 8 Brantley Gilbert • Verizon Amphitheatre July 9 Metallica •...

Local Help Wanted Classifieds

By Allison | Jun 27, 2017

  Help Wanted Classifieds Afterschool Teachers at Prince of Peace Learning Center Prince of Peace Learning Center is a small Christian school for children ages 2 through 1st grade, who believes in developing the whole child from academics, to social...

Three new stores open at Arbor Place

By Allison | Jun 27, 2017

Arbor Place Mall has announced that three new stores have opened in the mall. Pandora opened their new store in mid-May. They are located on the upper level between Belk and JC Penny across from Victoria’s Secret/Pink. PANDORA is a...

July Makeup Day: Food Truck Mondays in Downtown Douglasville are Back!

By Allison | Jun 22, 2017

Final Food Truck Monday will be on July 10th Joe Keith of News & Views interviews April McKown, the Main Street Manager for the City of Douglasville. They discuss Food Truck Mondays, which takes place every Monday in June, and on...

Summer Camp Guide for West Georgia

By Allison | Jun 21, 2017

Click Here for Summer Camps in West Georgia – 2017 Like this:Like Loading...

News & Views launches Preferred Business Directory

By Cynthia | Jun 21, 2017

Find local businesses you can trust We have added a new Preferred Business Directory. These are businesses that advertise in our publications. Please support these businesses as they make all of our publications possible. If you need a product or...

Cultural Arts Center Upcoming Events 2017

By Allison | Jun 19, 2017

Cultural Arts Center Upcoming Events 2017 JULY   July 5: Elizabeth Mobley (fused glass) Pop Up Arts Shop July 26: EXHIBIT:  Summer Colors exhibit continues   AUGUST  Aug. 1: Ann Cockerill (paintings) Pop Up Arts Shop Aug. 3-25: EXHIBIT: “What’s on...

