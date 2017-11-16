West Georgia Holiday Events 2017

Christmas at Callanwolde • Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Now - Dec 12

We’re huge supporters of the Atlanta cultural community, and Callanwolde is one of the city’s most storied arts organizations. Their annual fundraiser finds the 27,000-sq ft Late Gothic Revival mansion– which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973– decked out in fancy boughs of holly and fa la la by top interior and floral designers. With tours of the mansion, live performances, shopping and seasonal workshops, it’s a swanky way to welcome in the holiday season.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer • Center for Puppetry Arts

Now - Dec 31

If you grew up loving the Rankin/Bass Christmas special, you’d be forgiven for being skeptical about this stage adaptation of the claymation classic. But director Jon Ludwig and his talented team of puppeteers nail it every year, remaining faithful to the source material while adding some unique production twists that really bring the show to life. From the opening strains of “We Are Santa’s Elves” to the return of the Abominable Snow Monster, this is as “holly jolly” as a Christmas show can get.

Winter Wonderland • Fernbank Museum of Natural History

Now-Jan 7

Now in its sixth year, Fernbank’s Winter Wonderland is one of the best Atlanta Christmas events for families. The exhibition features more than 30 festive trees decorated by a diverse array of cultural partners to reflect holiday traditions from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, North America and South America. Check the website for specia holiday-themed activities such as performances. Admission to Winter Wonderland is included with Museum admission.

German Christkindl Market • Atlantic Station, Atlanta GA

Now – Dec. 23

This free outdoor festival features a Christmas village of wooden booths selling imported German indulgences, as well as handmade Christmas ornaments, and one-of-a kind gift items! The German American Cultural Foundation presents the event. Come for the mulled wine and hot chocolate, stay for the culture!

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights • Atlanta Botanical Garden

Now – Jan. 7

This Garden Lights, Holiday Nights adventure at the Atlanta Botanical Garden thrills all of your senses! Orchestral Orbs glow harmoniously with holiday tunes. A Tunnel of Light from the radiant Ice Goddess to the Glittering Galaxy embraces visitors in enchanting light. Named one of the top 10 holiday light shows in the country by USA Today, this monumental event in the heart of Midtown Atlanta is one you don't want to miss.

Fantasy in Lights • Callaway Gardens

Now – Jan. 7

Bundle up for a Jolly Trolley ride, or drive your own car through more than 8 million lights at Fantasy In Lights at Callaway Gardens. Named one of the "Top 10 Places to See Holiday Lights" by National Geographic Traveler, Callaway Gardens glistens with custom-built scenes. Inside the Christmas Village, shop for gifts from Georgia crafters and specialty treats.

Stone Mountain Christmas • Stone Mountain Park

Now – Jan. 3

Millions of lights, Christmas shows and Rudolph create a night to remember at Stone Mountain Christmas. Don’t miss a five-mile excursion on the Singalong Christmas Train, featuring a satellite message from Santa’s elves and a track-side show about the first Christmas. Watch the new live children's show, The Littlest Christmas Tree, and end your night at Stone Mountain Park with the magic of the Snow Angel flying high to create snow and fireworks.

Polar Express

December 2 & 3, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Platform 6, The Maple Street Mansion, 401 Maple Street, Carrollton

Family and friends, join us on Platform 6 for a Polar Express adventure here at The Maple Street Mansion Train Station.

Ticket package includes: Hot Coco & Pop Corn, Polar Express Movie, Full meal included, Pajama Party, Must wear pajamas for entry), Souvenir reindeer bell, Photobooth/Professional photos with Santa electronic). Pre-order T-Shirts $25.00 per shirt. Tickets may also be purchased for $30 at The Maple Street Mansion

Newnan Holiday Market Day 2017

December 2 - 10am-2pm

Historic Downtown Newnan Square

The market showcases unique specialty items created by local artisans, artists, and farmers. The Market features handmade, homemade and homegrown products, with new vendors and new products each month. Visitors are presented with the opportunity to visit over 50 unique booths, with a variety of one-of-a-kind gift items, and seasonal items. Market Day favorites include: fresh locally grown produce, honey, jams,and jellies, salsa, pottery, art, handmade children's clothes, hand-woven baskets, leather products, freshly baked goods, handmade furniture, handmade birdhouses, wood-art, fiber-art, wreathes and floral design, and much more. Free admission.

2017 Holiday in Smoke Rise

December 2 – 9am-4pm

Stone Mountain, GA, 1991 Silver Hill Rd

There will be more than 100 artists, crafters and holiday vendors. Come find gift for the holidays including art, home accessories, clothing, garden art, home baked goods, glass/copper works, ornaments, scarves and shawls, wearable artwork, gourmet foods and gift items / eco-friendly vendors, yarn designs and natural spa products. Free admission.

Children’s Christmas Parade

Dec 2

Parade Start: Peachtree Street at 16th Street

If you can’t make it to the Big Apple for NYC’s legendary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, this annual event benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is a scaled-down, free alternative. Peachtree St is magically transformed into “Santa Claus Lane,” with dozens of floats, giant balloon characters, and marching bands, making this the largest Christmas parade in the Southeast. But of course the main attraction is the arrival of Jolly Ol’ St Nick himself, ringing in the heart of Atlanta’s holiday season.

Santa Cares

December 3, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Arbor Place Mall, 6700 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville

Santa Cares is a sensory-friendly opportunity for children with all spectrums of special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of the Santa Photo Experience with their family in a calming environment prior to public hours. Please RSVP in advance by reserving one ticket per group. Photo packages are available for purchase during the event.

Paint Party at the Twisted Pickle!

December 4, 2017, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Twisted Pickle Tavern, 2123 Georgia 92, Douglasville

Come join us at the Twisted Pickle Tavern for a fun Painting Party! This Slate Tile Winter Door Hanger is super cute and can be hung inside or outside. $35 gets you a seat, all the materials you need and step-by-step instruction as we all paint together. And the Twisted Pickle will be offering Happy Hour drink and appetizer specials! Can't wait to see you all there!

2017 Atlanta Winter Antique Market

Dec. 7-10 - Thu 10:45am-6pm; Fri-Sat 9am-6pm; Sun 10am-4pm

Atlanta Exposition Center, Atlanta GA

At this antique show, you will find anything you can imagine - from paintings, silver and maps to furniture, rugs, instruments and much more. $5 Admission. Free Parking.

Atlanta Ballet’s Nutcracker • Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Dec 8-28

The Atlanta Ballet’s annual production of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece played by a live orchestra has been an integral part of the city’s holiday season for over 40+ years now. The show tells the timeless tale of young Clara Stahlbaum, who awakes at midnight on Christmas Eve to find her prized Nutcracker toy has come to life to do battle with the Mouse King’s army. From dancing snowflakes to lively Russian nesting dolls, the extravagant production is sure to prove a hit with youthful spirits ages 8 to 80. . It is your last year to experience this version of The Nutcracker before Atlanta Ballet unveils a brand new production in 2018, so get your tickets early!

A Christmas Carol • Alliance Theatre

Dec 8-Dec 24

Now in its 27th year, the Alliance’s production of Dickens’ timeless classic features Broadway-style stage design, beloved Christmas carols, and some of Atlanta’s finest thespians. We still miss Atlanta theatre icon Chris Kayser in his longtime role playing Ebenezer Scrooge, the tight-fisted, cold-hearted miser who is haunted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. But with an all-Atlanta cast and beautiful live music, this Broadway-scale production remains an impressive rendering of this perennial holiday favorite.

The Bruthas Live! At Christmas

December 9, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Mt Zion Baptist Church, 2515 Pope Road, Douglasville

Christmas is a special time of year. And this Christmas The Bruthas are bringing the gift of laughter. So grab a ticket and ho-ho-hold on to your seats because this Christmas will be packed with music, fun, and tons of laughter provided by The Bruthas!

Refuge for Women-Atlanta Christmas Brunch and Craft Bazaar

December 9

Doors open at 9:30a and brunch begins at 10:30a. You can purchase a table or individual tickets. The craft Bazaar is open to the public from 12pm-3pm at the West Metro Church of God, 3858 Kings Highway, Douglasville, Ga. 30135. Contact Jessica Crofts at 770-713-4398 or Email jessica.crofts@refugeforwomen.org.

Christmas with the ASO • Symphony Hall

Dec 9 & Dec 10

Robert Shaw was a titan in the classical world, winning 14 Grammys, 1991 Kennedy Center Honors, and the first Guggenheim Fellowship ever awarded to a conductor. “Christmas With The ASO” was the holiday-loving legend’s gift to Atlanta, and this year marks the show’s 48th anniversary. Conductor Norman Mackenzie will lead the ASO Chorus, Morehouse College Glee Club, and Gwinnett Young Singers through Shaw’s 4-part musical take on the story of Christmas. If the sound of 400+ singers and musicians working in tandem doesn’t invigorate your holiday spirit, you may want to check your pulse.

2017 Atlanta Sunday Holiday Market

December 10 - 11am-6pm

Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta GA

Featuring DJs, food trucks, kids activities, and more.

2017 Christmas without Cancer Extravaganza

December 16 - 9:00 a.m

Carroll County Agricultural Center, Carrollton

Buffet breakfast,kids activities & games,toy giveaways,entertainments,speakers,photo booth,vendors,visit with Santa and Door Prizes.

"Our Christmas without Cancer Extravaganza is a wonderful community event that brings together families from all over, and enhances the Christmas experience“, says Walt Hollingsworth, Mayor of Carrollton, Georgia. Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $5 for children, and free for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door day of event. Christmas Without Cancer began in 2009, by “adopting” one local family who had a child or family member suffering from cancer. We provided the family "Christmas gifts" to help offset the financial burden and added stress placed on the family during such a difficult time, Each year, we have been able to add on other families, as our organization has grown and our fundraising efforts have increased. Our goal this year is to help ten families have a very merry Christmas, but we will need the help of our community.