West GA Maximum One purchased by Donna Agan-Williams

Villa Rica resident Donna Agan-Williams has purchased the Maximum One West Georgia Realtors franchise. Previously, the office had been a satellite of Maximum One Greater Atlanta Realtors.

The brand new office opened in May, but the purchase took place in September. It is located at 95 Sand Hill Hulette Road, directly in front of Midway Church on Highway 61 between Villa Rica and Carrollton.

In addition to offering all real estate services, the company also has an in-house closing attorney. Closings can be held at the office if that is the desire of the buyer and seller. An in-house lender with many financing options is also available if the buyer chooses, to help make the home buying process as simple as possible.

The company already has a number of agents, but is seeking more. Office space for real estate professionals is available to rent if they wish.

Donna has lived in West Georgia her entire life. She started her real estate career in 2002 and is a licensed realtor.

If you would like more information about enlisting Maximum One West Georgia Realty as a buyer or seller, you may contact Donna Williams at 770.856.1549 or email her at daganwilliams@gmail.com. Interested agents may also use the same contact information.