West Atlanta Douglas Choral Society Christmas Concert

The Family Christmas Variety Concert returns for 30th year

The West Atlanta / Douglas Choral Society (WADCS), Inc., will present its 30th traditional “The Family Christmas Variety Concert” for the community on Tuesday, December 5, at 8:00 pm. The show will take place at at The Douglas County High School Performing Arts Hall (Mashburn Theater), located at 8705 Campbellton Street.

The performance will be led by Artistic Director / Music Conductor, Waverly Rainey, with William Callaway (Concert Organist / Pianist and WADCS Charter Accompanist). Come and join in the joy and spirit of seasonal music and good cheer.

The Christmas performance traditionally includes community carol singing, a variety of audience favorite choral anthems, ‘Messiah’ selections, chant, solos to quartets and other choral ensembles, children and youth choirs, handbells, brass, harp, harpsichord, hammered dulcimer, violin, flute and seasonal good cheer in Douglas County.

Artists for the Christmas Concert will be WADCS, Inc., featured guest artists include The Georgia Boy Tour Choir, Mimi Gentry (Soloist), Rick Quinton (Concert Pianist), William Callaway (Concert Organist / Pianist), and others.

Seating is limited, and tickets are $10. They may be obtained by making a tax deductible donation to the “Contribution / Subscription Series” (mail contribution to WADCS, Inc., P.O. Box 6471, Douglasville, Georgia 30154, see website address at www.wadcs.org for contribution levels). Tickets may be purchased from chorale members, Kroger Stores Service Desks in Douglasville, or at the concert if still available.

To be sensitive to the audience and recording technicians, only children six and over will be admitted. For more information, contact 770-942-6301 or visit the chorale's website at www.wadcs.org.