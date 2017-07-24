Want to Catch a Car Show in Georgia?

When it comes to an exciting event to visit, make sure you’re a part of these Georgia car shows. Each one provides something different for their visitor. Bring the whole family or get your classic out of the garage and bring her along!

With plenty to do, food, fun and great people, they’re events you want to make sure that you’re a part of this summer and the months to follow. Bringing a car along to a show is easy to do when you work with a quality transporter like www.a1autotransport.com/ to have the car delivered safely in time to line up at a show.

Whether you plan to enter a show or you just want to go and have some fun this summer, be sure to check out these great Georgia shows coming up.

Dubai in Atlanta Car and Bike Show

Come out for one of the biggest car and bike shows happening in Marietta, GA. You can expect to see hundreds of cars and bikes laid out for everyone to check out. Happening on July 30 from 11AM to 4PM, you can come out and spend the day checking out some of the coolest cars and bikes the area offers. Happening at Dave & Buster's on 2215 D&B Drive Southeast in Marietta, GA. For more info or to buy tickets, visit www.carbonturboent.com.

Don’t Be a Bully Foundation Car and Bike Show

Happening annually, this is one of the biggest car shows for the Atlanta area. Come out and have a great time on August 12 from 11:30AM to 4:30PM. You can check out all the new and older cars, as well as bikes on display. There will be entertainment, food and fun waiting for everyone that wants to head out. Come out to Jim R. Miller Park on 2245 Callaway Road Southwest in Marietta, GA. For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/dontbeabullyfoundation or call (678) 938-9527.

When it comes to the car shows happening in the area, you want to make sure you’re a part of the excitement. Check out these ongoing car shows with the family for a little fun in the sun. Talk with likeminded individuals about all things cars and enjoy the day!

About the author: Jason Mueller is a car show enthusiast and travels with his transport company, A-1 Auto Transport, to shows around the USA.

Photo Credit: Don’t Be a Bully Foundation Car and Bike Show Facebook