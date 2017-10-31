Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels

Census findings suggest that 28% of American senior citizens live alone. Studies show that a growing number of those living alone live in isolation due to mobility issues. Many of those seniors see rapid declines in health, in large part due to the combination of social isolation and poor nutrition. Douglas Senior Services offers several initiatives to mitigate the challenges facing our aging population. Meals on Wheels is just one of those programs.

Sometimes a friendly smile and a nutritious meal can make a big difference in the life of an older adult. Douglas Senior Services needs your help to provide those simple, but precious things to 150 area residents who are 60 and older, and who are “either home-bound, unable to prepare their own meals, at nutritional risk, or otherwise isolated.” The vision of the program is to provide at least one hot, nutritious meal per day, five days a week. Nutrition education and risk screenings are also part of the program.

The Meals on Wheels program is in need of caring volunteers. “We offer volunteers a flexible opportunity; they can volunteer regularly on a daily, weekly, bi-monthly, or other schedule that works best for them,” shared Social Services Supervisor, Heather Nutter. Motivated volunteers can make such a big difference with the delivery of a meal and a friendly smile.

For more information about this important opportunity to enrich the lives of our aging citizens, contact the Volunteer Coordinator by calling 770.920.4294 or via email at spanse@douglasseniorservices.org .