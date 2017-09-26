Vital Life Chiropractic Celebrates Grand Opening in Douglas County

Vital Life Chiropractic owner, Dr. Ronnie Bolar, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on September 1st. Vital Life Chiropractic is located at 865 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.

Vital Life Chiropractic provides neurologically based chiropractic care and utilizes the most advanced technologies and techniques to address the root causes of a client’s health concerns. They specialize in providing care for people of all ages, from pregnant mothers and children to senior citizens. Their mission is to serve Douglas County with the highest quality chiropractic care to restore the body’s natural ability to heal, perform and function to its greatest potential. They look forward to collaborating with local organizations and charities to uplift the greater good of the community.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairman Romona Jackson-Jones, commented, “Thank you for inviting me to today’s event! On behalf of Douglas County, we welcome you to the community and look forward to all the services you will provide for citizens of Douglas County.”

Chamber President and CEO, Kali Boatright, congratulated Dr. Bolar, “What an exciting day! We are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglas County and will be happy to refer Vital Life Chiropractic for many years to come.”

For more hours of operation and more information about Vital Life Chiropractic, contact their office at 404.781.9041 or visit the website at www.livingvitallife.com. Follow them on Facebook at Vital Life Chiropractic.