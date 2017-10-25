Villa Rica Zombie 5k & Half Mile Fun Run

Saturday October 28, 2017

Registration Opens 7:00 am

Race Starts at 8:30 am

Race Registration & Rules

Location and Course: The Zombie Run is a 5k loop course through historic streets and neigborhoods of Downtown Villa Rica. The Half Mile Fun Run curves around the Central Business District in Downtown Villa Rica Volunteers carefully and officers mark and monitor the course throughout the event.

There will be a costume contests for all ages!

5K Awards for top 3 female and male runners in all age divisions and for overall top 3 female and male runners

Age Brackets: 0-10/ 11-14/ 15-19/ 20-29/ 30-39/ 40-49/ 50-59/ 60-69/ 70 & over

Start/Finish at Downtown Villa Rica at the MILL Amphitheater 106 Temple Street.

Half Mile Fun Run Participation Ribbons!

All participants will receive a t-shirt

Register here! www.downtownvillarica.com/villa-rica-zombie-run-5k