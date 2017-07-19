Villa Rica to host uplifting stage play on July 22

The V-Plex in Villa Rica will host the stage play "Who do you Trust?" on July 22nd.

This production was written and produced by Lorenzo Cunningham and Pastor Roderick Dobbs of True believers in Christ of Villa Rica.

The production was written in hopes of inspiring and encouraging those that watch it. According to the producer Lorenzo Cunningham, "It is guaranteed to make a big impact on your life. It will make you laugh, cry and overall give you a joyful experience".

The play is the story of a newlywed couple who expects everything to be perfect. Trials and tribulations soon come to test their faith, which makes them realize who they should trust. The production will cause the viewer to think about their own lives and how to deal with some of the situations they currently face.

Many special organizations have played a part in making this event a success.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at trusttickets.eventbrite.com

The V-Plex is also known as the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex. Villa Rica residents are most familiar with it because it is the site of the annual fireworks celebration. It is located at 1605 Highway 61, about a mile south of Wal-Mart.