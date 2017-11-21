Villa Rica Reindeer Run 5K/Egg Nog Jog
Reindeer Run 5K/Egg Nog Jog • Prospectors Park • Main Street and North Avenue, Villa Rica
December 2nd, 2pm to 3pm
The 5K Reindeer Fun Run/Walk curves through historic downtown neighborhoods of Villa Rica with rolling hills and wide turns. The 1/2 Mile Egg Nog Jog, for kids 9 years old and under, is a holiday must and fan favorite! Both courses finish at the MILL Amphitheatre in Downtown Villa Rica. Individuals and teams are encouraged to participate. Every participant receives a medal. Awards are given for each age category. • 678.840.1160, 678.840.1440
