Villa Rica Frontiers’ Rodeo scheduled for August
At 8pm on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, the Villa Rica Frontiers’ Rodeo will be held at the Villa Rica Civic Center & Sports Complex (V-Plex). General admission is $13, for children 12 and under the cost is $7, and children 5 and under get in free. VIP seating is also available for $20.
The events include: Bareback bronc riding, barrels, break-away roping, bull riding, calf roping, cowgirl’s barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, and steer wrestling.
For more information, you may contact Clint M. Chance at 770.634.9650 or 706.857.5149. You may also visit rodeosusa.com/rodeos/villa-rica-frontiers-rodeo/
