Villa Rica Dairy Queen opening date announced

The new Villa Rica Dairy Queen opening date has been pushed back to early November. Training will begin soon, and the restaurant will open a week or two after that.

The restaurant is located at 811 West Bankhead Highway, just west of Highway 61 next to Dollar General. The Villa Rica Dairy Queen Opening Date has been pushed back a couple of times, but it is now extremely close. You'll know it is open when the "Opening Soon" sign says "Now Open".

The New Georgia Dairy Queen, in front of the Publix Super Market on Highway 61 at Ridge Road, opened earlier this month. It has been very busy, and this location is expected to also do quite well.

Applications are being accepted now for those who are interested in being a part of the team at the new location. To apply, just stop in the restaurant, or the Dairy Queen on Stewart Parkway in Douglasville. You may also call Mr. Mehr at 404.313.0854 .

The Villa Rica location is a Grill and Chill concept. The restaurant features an open-air grill, separate “Grill” and “Chill” sections, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and music. Drive thru service is available for those who do not wish to dine in.

Dairy Queen offers a full menu, including burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and baskets, and even pulled pork sandwiches. But the company is mainly known for their frozen treats, especially ice cream and soft-serve treats. Dairy Queen is the number one seller of birthday cakes in Georgia.

For more information readers may visit Dairy Queen on Facebook or the website dairyqueen.com.

For our nostalgic readers, you can see what the lot looked like before construction here.