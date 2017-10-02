Villa Rica Casino Night Fundraiser

Villa Rica Main Street puts the fun in Fundraiser

Villa Rica Main Street is once again hosting a Casino Night Fundraiser. The 2017 Fall Casino Night and Silent Auction is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, from 6pm to 10pm. The event, which includes a gourmet dinner, casino style games, prizes, and a silent auction will be held at Uncorked on Main. The admission price of $50 includes dinner and $1500 Casino Dollars. Proceeds help fund the grants and programs of Villa Rica Main Street.

Tickets are available through the downtownvillarica.com website. For more information contact Villa Rica Main Street via email at mainstreet@villarica.org or by phone at 678.840.1160.