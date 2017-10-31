Venus Tanning Salon and Boutique closed their location in the Mirror Lake Publix shopping center on September 1.

From their Facebook Page: As of September 1, 2017 Venus Tanning Salon & Boutique will be permanently closed. We thank you greatly for 15 years of business. Please direct any questions, complaints or concerns to Karen Kellogg at thevenusfirm@gmail.com

For those clients who have left your lotions with us, please be sure to email your name, address, & phone number along with the name of your lotion.

Signed Management