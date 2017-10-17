Trick or Treat in the Douglas County Courthouse

The Douglas County Courthouse will be filled with ghosts, goblins, ballerinas, superheroes, and laughter Halloween afternoon, Tuesday, October 31st, as Douglas County employees continue their 12th annual Trick-or-Treating event in the courthouse. Any child aged 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, is welcome to go through the Courthouse and trick-or-treat (all treats) in offices that will be marked with a smiling jack-o’-lantern on the door. Costumes are encouraged!

Trick-or-Treating in the Courthouse will be on Halloween afternoon from 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (no early starts allowed so that the offices can get ready for the kids). Early arrivals may wait inside Citizen’s Hall until 1:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating in the Courthouse has free admission and is open to the Public. Trick-or-Treating in the Courthouse is a program of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. The purpose of Trick-or-Treating in the Courthouse is to bring the community closer together, and provide a safe place where children can trick-or-treat and have fun.