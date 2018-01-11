Together We Rise: Celebrating Artists of Color

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is excited to be ringing in a new year of art and culture. Starting in January, Fabian Williams, Brandon Moultrie, Charlotte Riley-Webb, Lucious Webb, Dante Yarbrough, and Tiffany Latrice will exhibit artwork in Together We Rise, which will be on view from January 16th through February 21st, 2018. This year’s show is honoring the bicentennial birthday of Frederick Douglass. DC Connections will host the opening reception on Saturday, January 27th from 6—8 pm at the CAC. The exhibiting artists will be in attendance to discuss their work. Don’t miss this special chance to meet these visionary artists.

This show will display 2D and sculptural artwork. Art duo Charlotte Riley-Webb and Lucious Webb collaborate to blend painting and metal sculpture. Dante Yarbrough also blends painting with textile and found objects. Some of the artwork presented may encourage discussion about identity and history in today’s landscape. Other works explore the multi-faceted aspects and images for artists of color that want to represent all parts of the globe. Artwork at this exhibit will range from brightly joyous to abstract and sultry, featuring a wide range of unique perspectives and styles.

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia and is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.