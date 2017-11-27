The Grind Skate Shop moves to Hwy. 5

The Grind makes a Move

The Grind Skateshop has been a popular venue for skateboarders since November, 2011. Brian Onofrey, a 1994 graduate of Alexander High School, bought the shop from the original owners in July of 2015. In December last year, the Cherokee Boulevard location closed, much to the dismay and worry of area skateboarders.

The absence was short-lived. The Grind Skateshop reopened at its new location at 9459 Highway 5. “Our new location is much easier to find and it’s seconds from I-20. We have a fully stocked skate shop offering a much greater variety of skateboards, safety equipment, wheels, and clothing than we had in the old location,” said Onofrey. The shop currently offers quality skate products, hats, and clothing from retailers such as Thrasher, Santa Cruz, Real, Spitfire wheels, Toy Machine, Lowkii, Sk8 Junkie, Bender, and Habitat. They carry many gift items, like coffee mugs, stickers, and skateboard videos. Onofrey asserts that they “offer quality products and I won't sell it if I don't believe that it's a quality product. We also offer a customer service experience you won't get from a mall or online retailers, because we have a combined 48 years of skateboarding experience from the staff. We can educate you on your purchases and the staff will take the time to ensure the proper size equipment is tailored to the age and size of the skateboarder. We're not going to put a board under your feet just to make a sale, it's going to be the right board for your size.”

A skateboarder for 32 years, Onofrey hopes to help grow the sport in positive ways for new and experienced skateboarders. The Grind Skateshop plans to offer lessons at Deerlick Park and organize competitions for the Fall season. He hopes his shop can be a point of contact between skateboarders of all ages and skills.

The Grind Skateshop can be reached at 770.489.6666. They can be followed on Instagram at @thegrindskateshop, and on Facebook as The Grind Skateboard Shop. A website is being developed that will offer online purchases, but Onofrey hopes customers will visit the Highway 5 shop so they can see the quality of the products first hand.