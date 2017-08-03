The Future of Villa Rica – Villa Rica Master Plan

The groundwork for the meeting actually began in 2015 when the City of Villa Rica was chosen by the Georgia Municipal Association to participate in a downtown master planning program called “Renaissance Strategic Visioning and Planning” or “RSVP.” The goal of the program is to provide a well thought out blueprint for future growth that will make downtown a vibrant and enjoyable destination. The plan consists of a multi-step preservation process to retain and preserve the historic heritage and architecture while creating a more appealing atmosphere. If the plans are successful, during the next 15 years, downtown Villa Rica will be slowly transformed from its current description of “quaint” to “vibrant.”

The first part of the meeting discussed where we are now, at this moment in time. Villa Rica has experienced extreme growth since the turn of the century, with a 256% population increase since 2000. While in 2000, the population was 4,134, the population for 2025 is projected at 34,784 people. The city is a strong middle class community that is wealthier than Georgia average, thanks especially to new developments such as Mirror Lake and The Georgian. About 25% of the families in Villa Rica have an income between $50,000 to $75,000.

Despite the fact that Villa Rica has numerous strengths, the first step in developing a master plan is to identify areas that could use improvement. Earlier this year 26 focus groups and over 20 interviews were conducted, to individuals and groups in the community, asking what they perceive to be the biggest strengths of, and challenges facing downtown Villa Rica. Downtown received high marks for The Mill along with its festivals and events. Dining and retail options were also popular and people felt safe due to the police department. Respondents liked the fact that Villa Rica is a family oriented small town where one can walk from place to place.

The top issues were parking, connecting the two sections of downtown across the railroad tracks, and a desire for more “greening”. Inferior building signage and facades were mentioned, as were “gateway enhancements”, meaning signage that welcomes those entering the downtown area. Participants overwhelmingly felt that parking kept people from visiting downtown, and that it was the most significant barrier to business growth in the future. Those that participated in the surveys wanted to see even more walkability, growing the downtown area as a destination, more dining and retail options, and a better look. Other suggestions made, were solving the parking issues, improving the variety of acts at The Mill, and creating activities for youth downtown.