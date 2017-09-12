Taste of Carrollton - September 14th Adamson Square - 5:30 PM

Come discover what makes Carrollton altogether delicious at the 26th Annual Taste of Carrollton. Purchase tickets to exchange for bite-sized culinary creations and specialty items from our local restaurants and caterers. Tickets are valued at $1 each and will be available for purchase on Thursday, August 24. This year's Food and Brew package includes 5 food tickets, a wristband and souvenir cup for $20. You can purchase tickets at the Main Street Office (115 Rome Street), Horton's Bookstore and Merle Norman Cosmetics. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the event.

You can join the event on the Taste of Carrollton Facebook page.