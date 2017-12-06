Target Pharmacy becomes CVS location - All Target Pharmacies are becoming CVS Pharmacies. The acquisition of Target Pharmacy by CVS actually took place in December of 2015, and pharmacy and clinic staff began their employment with CVS Health at that time.

The 2950 Chapel Hill Road location recently underwent the change, as a CVS sign is now on the outside of the building.

If you were previously a Target pharmacy customer, CVS Pharmacy has your prescription records on file and you can access and refill your prescriptions on CVS.com or by visiting CVS Pharmacy inside Target. If you had enrolled your Target prescriptions in an automatic refill process, CVS Pharmacy will continue to automatically refill your prescriptions for you.

For more information, you may contact the store at 770.947.5332 or visit cvs.com