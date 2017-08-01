Coweta & Heard County
Chattahoochee Bend State Park
425 Bobwhite Way
Newnan , GA 30263 • 770.254.7271
Georgia’s newest state park showcases a spectacular tract of wilderness in northwest Coweta County. Located in a graceful bend of the Chattahoochee River, the park is a haven for paddlers, campers and anglers. At 2,910 acres, Chattahoochee Bend is one of Georgia’s largest state parks, protecting five miles of river frontage. A boat ramp provides easy access to the water, while more than six miles of wooded trails are open for hiking and nature photography. An observation platform provides nice views of the river and forest.
Learn more: www.gastateparks.org/ChattahoocheeBend
Centralhatchee Park Trail
Nutt Road
Franklin, GA 30217 • 770.854.5804
This is a half mile ling trail through Centralhatchee State park.
