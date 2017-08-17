Starbucks confirmed for Highway 61 in Villa Rica

Starbucks confirmed for Highway 61

Villa Rica will be home to Starbucks at some point in the near future. There are not many details at this point other than they have confirmed that they are coming and that they own the land, which is next to the Bojangles' on Highway 61 just south of Wal-Mart. They have still not gotten their permits yet, so it is still a ways off, time wise.

Moe's was thought to also be opening in the same plaza, but that will not be the case.