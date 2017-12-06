Starbucks brewing in Villa Rica’s Future

What do you get when a history teacher, an english teacher, and a writer get together for a cup of coffee? If it’s 1971 and you are in Seattle, you get the beginning of a multi-billion dollar business called Starbucks. After learning to dark roast whole coffee beans from a friend, the three opened a small business selling whole roasted beans by the pound. The only coffee brewed in Starbucks in those early days was for samples to be given away.

Fast forward to 2017 and Highway 61 in Villa Rica to see a new Starbucks under construction. The new Villa Rica Starbucks will be among the more than 25,000 Starbucks worldwide, collectively employing more than 300,000 workers. The United States accounts for more than half of those coffee shops (around 13,000) with Canada and China both vying for second place at about 2,500 each.

Popular choices at Starbucks include the Dark Mocha Frappuccino, the Flat White, The seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte, Tazo Zen (tea), Teavana’s Emperor's Clouds and Mist, Iced Maple Pecan Latte, and dozens of other brews and concoctions prepared by skilled baristas. Of course, there is always the original Dark Roast Coffee, popular at Starbucks since the beginning. Most locations also include a variety of baked goods, breakfast items, and sandwiches.

Tentative plans for the 700 Highway 61 Starbucks location suggest that there will both indoor seating and a drive thru, though that has not been confirmed officially by Starbucks. We have heard that the Moe’s being built in the same development has tentative plans for a March or April opening, and Starbucks corporate offices have confirmed Summer, 2018 as their target for the Villa Rica opening.

For more information about Starbucks, visit them online at starbucks.com.