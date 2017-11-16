Sprint retailer opens in Villa Rica

Residents of Villa Rica now have a new cellular option in town. PG Wireless, a Sprint Preferred Retailer and Authorized Business Representative, opened on November 16 in the Wal-Mart shopping center on Highway 61.

This is the 26th location for PG Wireless, which also owns the store on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville, and one in Arbor Place Mall. The company has been in business for 21 years.

The Villa Rica location is open seven days a week, from 10am to 8pm Monday through Saturday, and from noon until 6pm on Sunday.

PG Wireless has all of the Sprint Plans available for individuals, families and businesses, and they will find out the customer’s needs to help them choose the plan that fits them the best. The also carry a good selection of the most popular phones including Apple, Samsung and LG.

For more information, or to find out about current specials, you may visit the Villa Rica store next to Wal-Mart at 604 Highway 61, or you may call them at 678.490.8025. You may also visit www.pgwireless.com for more details.