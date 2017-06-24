Sprint by PG Wireless Relocation to Arbor Place Mall

Sprint by PG Wireless Relocation: Sprint by PG Wireless Store Manager Ashley Krieger, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their store relocation by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on June 15th. Sprint by PG Wireless is located on the lower level of Arbor Place Mall next to GNC.

Sprint by PG Wireless is a preferred cellular service retailer that serves the Georgia market. The Arbor Place Mall location has extended wireless services to the Douglasville area for the past five years and has become the only mall in-line location in the Georgia market, one of only five in the nation. Sprint has a goal to meet and exceed each customer's personal/business wireless services at an affordable price with providing a culture of exceptional customer services partnered with high performance user equipment, and unlimited HD Data plans. This location seeks to address the needs, questions and concerns of each wireless customer whether they are inquiring to start new service, improve their existing services or looking for an array of entertainment and protections options for their equipment in a family oriented environment.

Chamber Vice President, Sara Ray, commented, “congratulations on your relocation, and we are excited to support and promote Sprint as you continue to provide services to the citizens of Douglas County.”

For more information about Sprint by PG Wireless, contact Ashley at 770.577.7832 or visit their website, www.pgwireless.com.

PG Wireless is a Sprint Preferred Retailer committed to providing Sprint customers superior customer service. The company was formed by the merger of Premier Wireless Solutions and Nex Generation Cellular.