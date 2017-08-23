Southland Machinery opens on Liberty Road
Southland Machinery opens in Villa Rica
West Georgia businesses who are in need of heavy and compact construction equipment now have an option right here in Villa Rica. Southland Machinery opened their third location at 155 Liberty Road, just south of Interstate 20 in July.
They offer rentals, sales, service and parts for a number of brands. Southland Machinery is a rental and certified dealer that offers light towers, telehandlers, rollers, backhoe loaders, skid steers, track loaders, wheel loaders, compact excavators, rough terrain forklifts, and just about any other piece of construction equipment that one could need.
Southland Machinery opened their doors in 2006. Eleven years later they have expanded their offices with their corporate location near Birmingham, plus an office in Montgomery, Alabama, and now a location in Villa Rica.
The sales team, which also handles rentals, is trained to help businesses find the right piece of equipment to meet the customer's needs for whatever project they are working on. All of their factory trained technicians are adept at identifying and repairing any issues with the machines and equipment.
All three offices offer one on one customer service with a sales team member as well as advanced expertise personnel in the parts and service departments.
