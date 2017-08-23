Southland Machinery opens on Liberty Road

Southland Machinery opens in Villa Rica

West Georgia businesses who are in need of heavy and compact construction equipment now have an option right here in Villa Rica. Southland Machinery opened their third location at 155 Liberty Road, just south of Interstate 20 in July.

They offer rentals, sales, service and parts for a number of brands. Southland Machinery is a rental and certified dealer that offers light towers, telehandlers, rollers, backhoe loaders, skid steers, track loaders, wheel loaders, compact excavators, rough terrain forklifts, and just about any other piece of construction equipment that one could need.

Southland Machinery opened their doors in 2006. Eleven years later they have expanded their offices with their corporate location near Birmingham, plus an office in Montgomery, Alabama, and now a location in Villa Rica.