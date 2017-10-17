Six New Volunteers Join Children’s Voice: CASA Inc.

The Honorable Judge Peggy Walker swore in six new CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers on Thursday, October 12th, 2017 after they completed their training to join the organization.

These new volunteers are the newest group of trained volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the Douglas County foster care system.

Ada Gardner, Charlene Tilghman, Francene Cooper, Susan Dubois, Tamika Ponder and Virginia Martin have completed 30 hours of classroom training with Volunteer Coordinators, as well as 10 hours of court observation to prepare them to promote safety, stability, and well-being through independent recommendations for Douglas County’s foster children. They provide judges with critical information to ensure that each child’s rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care and stay with the children until they are placed in a permanent home. For many abused children, a CASA volunteer and their individualized attention are the only constant adult presence in their life.

Children’s Voice: CASA, Inc. is continuously recruiting volunteers as there is always a need. If you would like to become a CASA volunteer, board member, or financial supporter, please visit their website: www.douglascountycasa.org.

“You too can lift up a child’s voice, a child’s life.”

For more information, contact Matthew N. Kent, Douglas County Media and Communications Specialist at 678-626-5642 or Joy Bates, Recruitment and Training Coordinator, Children’s Voice; CASA Inc. at 770-920-7281