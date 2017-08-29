Serenity Empire Home Care celebrates two years of business

Submitted by the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce

Isaac and Henrietta Essel, founders of Serenity Empire, staff, friends and Chamber representatives celebrated two years of business by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 12th. Serenity Empire is located at 2460 Greythorne Commons in Douglasville.

Serenity Empire is a family owned personal care home that provides care for loved ones in their golden age. Serenity Empire represents the essence of their values and philosophy with its kind-hearted, experienced, professional and friendly staff, relaxing living spaces, spacious rooms located in a tranquil and beautifully maintained environment.

Serenity Empire is a personal care home for the elderly, disabled, and medically fragile. Their services include assistance with personal care, supervision, and assistance with medication compliance, laundry and cleaning services, social and recreational activities, nutritious and homemade meals, and nursing visits at least two times a month.

Chamber Vice President, Sara Ray, congratulated Isaac and Henrietta, “We are thrilled to celebrate your business, and we look forward to continuing to support and promote Serenity Empire as you continue to help loved ones in our community thrive.”

For more information about Serenity Empire, contact Henrietta at 770.875.5064 or visit their website at www.serenityempire.com. Follow Serenity Empire on Facebook at Serenity Empire.