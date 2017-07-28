September Saturdays schedule announced

The 15th annual September Saturdays Festival will be held Saturdays, September 23rd, and 30th, on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse. Non-food vendor and exhibitor registration are now open. Over 100 vendors and exhibitors are anticipated for the largest annual festival in Douglas County. An estimated 30,000 people may attend the festival during the two Saturdays. The sole purpose of the festival is to bring our community closer together.

September 23rd, is Family Day, School Expo, and Jobs Fair. Family Day recognizes everyone who makes up the Douglas County Family and presents an opportunity to meet and greet old friends and make new ones. Family Day will also include booths from every school of the Douglas County School System that wishes to participate so they can exhibit their school programs. Local businesses, industries, and manufacturers will host job information booths at the festival and visitors can learn about employment opportunities.

September 30th, is Heroes Day, the Touch-a-Truck Experience, and Jobs Fair.Heroes Day honors our everyday heroes: sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, 911 operators, military, veterans, reserves, and teachers. The Touch-a-Truck Experience presents an opportunity for the young and the youthful to enjoy fire trucks and equipment, law enforcement vehicles and equipment, and military hardware.

The festival is open from 11:30am to 6pm each Saturday. Admission and parking are free.

Both days feature the Community Marketplace where individuals, churches, community organizations, and businesses can host booths. Non-Food Vendor and Exhibitor Registration is available through the event website, SeptemberSaturdays.com. On-line registration is available, or registration forms can be downloaded for completion and mailing. Vendor information and registration packets may also be requested by calling 770.920.7593. Each space is $75 per week with those proceeds benefiting Communities in Schools of Douglas County which provides after-school programs at every public school in Douglas County.