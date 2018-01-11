The Secret Game Shop closes

The Secret Game Shop located at 2959 Chapel Hill Road, at the corner of Stewart Mill Road, has closed. According to their Facebook page, the shop opened in January, 2015. Early on it was well-reviewed as a place for gaming enthusiasts who wanted to buy, sell, or trade video games and systems.

Video "gamers" are not left without choices in the area. GameStop, the Texas based retailer with more than 6,000 stores worldwide, has locations at 2860 Chapel Hill Road and in Arbor Place Mall. Their stores have a large selection of new and used video games, systems and accessories.

GameStop on Chapel Hill can be reached at 770.577.4350 and GameStop in the mall can be reached at 770.942.5959.