Safe Exchange Zone Villa Rica Police Department

The Villa Rica Police Department has been established as a safe exchange zone for local residents to conduct online transactions. Residents are welcome to come to the lobby of the police station to handle a transaction in a safe place. The lobby is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is located at 101 Main Street, across the the amphitheater.

When responding to an ad, such as Craigslist, OfferUp, and various garage sale sites to purchase an item, ask the individual to meet you at the police station. If they don't want to meet you there, you should take that as a warning not to conduct business with that person.

Villa Rica Police Department: 571 W Bankhead Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 | Phone: 770.459.7000

Website: http://villarica.org/pview.aspx?id=20703&catid=0