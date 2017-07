Kick back and enjoy the beautiful view of Lake Tara at Dockside Marina. Join Ron Bryant Live, for a warm evening of good food & drink, while listening to your favorite folk/rock favorites!

Fairfield Plantation

Dockside Marina

10234 Lakeview Parkway

Villa Rica, GA 30180

Please call ahead to be put on the guest list for entry into Fairfield Plantation:

678.785.1901

www.facebook.com/events