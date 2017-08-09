Ribbon Cutting for First Choice Solutions

August 9, 2017

First Choice SolutionsEarly this August, the Paulding Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for First Choice Solutions, LLC, a member of the Paulding Chamber’s Chairman’s Club. They are a family owned business with over 20 years of experience, located in Hiram, Georgia. First Choice Solutions specializes in home and business improvements - offering roofing, siding, framing, decking, fencing and more. Free estimates are available; First Choice Solutions can be reached at 770-485-5116.

