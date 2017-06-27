Resurgens Orthopaedics
Resurgens Orthopaedics Thanks the Douglas County Community for Voting Them “2017 Best Orthopaedic Practice and Physical Therapy”.
From diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation services, Resurgens Orthopaedics is here for you - with offices serving Douglas County and surrounding counties.
Resurgens Orthopaedics, Georgia’s largest orthopaedic practice, was founded in 1999. The practice is comprised of the nation’s nest orthopaedic physicians who bring the most advanced surgical techniques and superior othopaedic experience to twenty-one clinics, six surgery centers and eight MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) centers that are conveniently located throughout metro Atlanta. Resurgens Orthopaedics’ offi ce hours are 8am to 5pm Monday - Friday. The Resurgens network provides patients with more than just convenience; it provides patients with a peace of mind and consistency of care across the board. Resurgens provides patients with a full range of orthopaedic, diagnostic and rehabilitation services with physicians who possess specialized expertise and broad experience in the treatment and prevention of orthopaedic injuries. The practice has invested in the latest state-of-the art technology while providing a hands-on, personal and caring approach to patients. Individualized patient care is the practice’s business, so solutions are as unique as the patient being treated. The doctors not only treat injuries; they help people get back to living their lives to the fullest. In addition to its clinics and surgery centers, Resurgens o ffers six specialty centers including Hand, Joint Replacement, Spine, Sports Medicine, Foot and Ankle, and Trauma. Resurgens also o ers rehabilitation
services by some of the most highly respected physical therapists, occupational therapists, certi ed athletic trainers, physical therapy assistants and exercise specialists. Resurgens Orthopaedics strives to be the leader in orthopaedic care both locally and across metro Atlanta. Resurgens Douglasville was voted by Douglas County citizens as the “Best in Orthopaedic Care” and “Best in Physical Therapy” for 2014-2017. The Atlanta Journal Constitution has also awarded Resurgens Orthopaedics for being one of the Top Work Places in metro Atlanta for six consecutive years 2012-2017. Resurgens is an active member of the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and participates as a sponsor for various local events held annually in Douglas County. Resurgens is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves and to helping their patients get back to doing the activities they enjoy. Take a closer look at Resurgens to uncover the capabilities and standards for orthopaedic care that may not be found in any other practice.
Douglasville
6001 Professional Parkway Suite 1040 770.949.7400
West Cobb
3698 Largent Way, Suite 103 678.354.2883
Austell
2041 Mesa Valley Way, Suite 100 770.944.1100
