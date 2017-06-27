Resurgens Orthopaedics, Georgia’s largest orthopaedic practice, was founded in 1999. The practice is comprised of the nation’s nest orthopaedic physicians who bring the most advanced surgical techniques and superior othopaedic experience to twenty-one clinics, six surgery centers and eight MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) centers that are conveniently located throughout metro Atlanta. Resurgens Orthopaedics’ offi ce hours are 8am to 5pm Monday - Friday. The Resurgens network provides patients with more than just convenience; it provides patients with a peace of mind and consistency of care across the board. Resurgens provides patients with a full range of orthopaedic, diagnostic and rehabilitation services with physicians who possess specialized expertise and broad experience in the treatment and prevention of orthopaedic injuries. The practice has invested in the latest state-of-the art technology while providing a hands-on, personal and caring approach to patients. Individualized patient care is the practice’s business, so solutions are as unique as the patient being treated. The doctors not only treat injuries; they help people get back to living their lives to the fullest. In addition to its clinics and surgery centers, Resurgens o ffers six specialty centers including Hand, Joint Replacement, Spine, Sports Medicine, Foot and Ankle, and Trauma. Resurgens also o ers rehabilitation