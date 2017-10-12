Resurgens Orthopaedics Douglasville hosts joint pain talk

Resurgens Orthopaedics, one of the nation’s largest orthopaedic practices, will be hosting a free talk on joint pain and joint replacment on Thursday evening, Oct. 19th in their Douglasville office (located at 6001 Professional Pkwy, Suite 1040, Douglasville, GA) from 6:00 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. Resurgens Orthopaedics, one of the nation’s largest orthopaedic practices, will be hosting a free talk on joint pain and joint replacment on Thursday evening, Oct. 19th in their Douglasville office (located at 6001 Professional Pkwy, Suite 1040, Douglasville, GA) from 6:00 p.m.to 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Adam Sunderland, a total joint replacment specialist, will be conducting this casual, informative session about joint conditions, information about prevention and non-operative treatments available, and when it’s time to see a doctor about your condition. There will be a question and answer portion following the talk. Light refreshments will be served.

To register for this free talk, please email westfelttl@resurgens.com or call (678) 594-4215. Dr. Sunderland’s areas of expertise include total hip and knee replacement (including anterior approach total hip replacement), minimally invasive joint replacement, partial knee replacement, revision hip and knee replacement and lower extremity trauma.

Dr. Adam Sunderland practices at Resurgens’ Austell, Douglasville, Vinings and West Cobb offices. He completed his medical degree at Chicago Medical School and performed his residency at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. He completed a fellowship in adult reconstruction at Emory University Hospital. Dr. Sunderland is board-eligible before the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and the Georgia Orthopaedic Society. In his free time, he enjoys running, backpacking and reading. He has a passion for rocketry and spaceflight and enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife and daughter.

Resurgens Orthopaedics, one of the nation’s largest orthopaedic practices, has 22 offices throughout metro Atlanta, serving the residents of Georgia, the southeast and beyond. Resurgens Orthopaedics provides comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care in a single location, from injury diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and imaging services. With 102 physicians, Resurgens Orthopaedics provides specialized expertise and broad experience in the areas of sports medicine, joint replacement, neck and back surgery, foot and ankle surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, non-operative spine care, hand surgery, arthroscopic surgery, epidural steroid injection, general orthopaedics and trauma care.

