Restaurant Reviews by our Readers By Allison | July 7, 2017 What Do You Love About Your Favorite Place To Dine? Please tell us about your most favored eats around the West Georgia and Atlanta area. You can comment at the very bottom of the page in the "Leave a Reply" area.
I think the restaurant we enjoy most here, in Villa Rica, is Trading Post Cafe. They offer a big menu, and the food always seems fresh, and the prices are relatively reasonable. My personal favorite things to order are the Teriyaki Chicken with a side salad and cucumber salad, and I also really like the Hawaiian burger. Their menu is online at http://www.tradingpostcafe.org. There are a lot of other restaurants I enjoy though, so I’ll probably add some more as we go along. I just wanted to get it started.
I have several well-loved restaurants around the West Georgia area, but will just mention one for now because it is fairly new. The Brown Dog, A Charleston Eatery is fabulous! It’s located just off of the square in Carrollton. I enjoy the atmosphere and choose the outdoor seating every time. The Fried Chicharrones (Pork Skin Nachos) are out of this world! If you are a seafood lover, go with the She Crab Soup. You can read more about the Brown Dog and view the menu on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Browndogcarrollton/
I have several restaurants that I love in Villa Rica,Carrollton, and Douglasville. My all time favorite is Gumbeaux in Douglasville.
Food is always wonderful at Gabes and also at Chat & Choo. Both are in downtown Villa Rica.
We have several favorites in our area – Sam and Rosco’s, Little Hawaiian, La Salsa but for our favorite family fun dinner we love Daruma because it’s fun to watch the chef and because its 4 course meal we have time to socialize and have a good time.
Monterrey’s All the Way! Always a friendly atmosphere and love when you walk in they know you by name.
Love Sam and Roscoes or Momoyas. Sam & Roscoes is our date night place. Romantic and quiet!! Momoyas is for family fun night!!
A favorite restaurant of mine is the Cookout in Carrollton. Not only do they have great food,a clean restaurant and fast service. They are faith based which is so important to me! My favorite combo meal is BBQ sandwich,fries ,coleslaw and coke for $4,99!
I love Sam and Roscoes in Douglasville. The food is always wonderful and the servers are always amazing. They remember you and your preferences!
My favorite is Gumbeaux’s. The restaurant offers very authentic New Orleans neighborhood food. I love the poboys especially!