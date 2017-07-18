Red Road Construction & Remodeling, LLC grand opening

Red Road Construction & Remodeling, LLC owner, Heather Pruig, family, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on June 29th. Red Road Construction & Remodeling, LLC is located in Winston.

Red Road Construction & Remodeling, LLC is a family owned and operated business. They serve the residents of the community with any remodeling needs they may have. Red Road offers services to homeowners and business alike. Red Road Construction & Remodeling believes in superior customer service and quality of work that exceeds excellence. They provide free estimates as well as emergency services.

Red Road Construction & Remodeling can complete work such as minor repairs to additions to homes, and specialize in custom work. They are passionate about their clients and the work reflects the client's vision - first and foremost. You are invited to take a look at real client reviews as well as pictures of many different jobs completed by Red Road on their website as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Chamber President and CEO, Kali Boatright, congratulated Heather, “We are excited to welcome your business to our community. We can’t wait to see your work help build a better Douglas County.”

For more information about Red Road Construction and Remodeling, LLC, contact Heather at 404.245.2061, or visit their website www.redroadremodeling.com. Find them on Facebook, Red Road Construction and Remodeling LLC, and on Instagram, @redroadremodeling.