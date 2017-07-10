Red Cross Blood Drive : Crossroads Church

Please join in to help this effort, at the upcoming Red Cross Blood Drive. CURRENT NEED: The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations. Right now, blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than it is being donated. A critical shortage of Red Cross blood donations may lead to delays in urgent medical care to vulnerable patients.

Blood Drive Location is at Crossroads Church

5960 Stewart Parkway

Douglasville, GA 30135

Monday, July 24th

3-7PM

To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org

and enter in the sponsor code: ROADS

They are also in need of a few volunteers to help with the blood drive. If you are interested in volunteering, contact: Lou Martinez - l.martinez@xroadschurch.net or (678) 370-0555