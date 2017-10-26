Real Estate Listings
If you are looking for a home or land anywhere in Douglasville, Lithia Springs, Winston, Villa Rica or West Georgia, here are some great offers! Check the Real Estate Listings often as they are constantly being updated. If you would like to list your home here, please contact us at sales@chapelhillnews.net.
Back on Market …UNDER CONSTRUCTION – Featuring The 2775′ Oxford Plan. Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Craftsman Style, 2-Story Home. Hardwood flooring can be found in the Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Area, Foyer & Family Room. The main level offers a guest bedroom w/full bath. The custom kitchen features 42″ cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and s/s appliances (microwave, dishwasher & gas stove). The family room offers coffered ceiling and fireplace. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms and an incredible Master Suite. Address: 472 Sweetwater Bridge Circle Douglasville, Georgia 30134 PRICE:$257,900 MORE…More information about this listing
RANCH ON A FINISHED BASEMENT WITH INGROUND POOL ON ALMOST AN ACRE! Hurry to see this wonderful listing..Open floor plan features spacious family room with fireplace, separate dining area with wonderful natural light. Kitchen features granite counters and a sunny breakfast bar. Split bedroom plan. Large master flows into the spacious master bath with double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Large walk in master closet. 2 additional beds on main. Terrace level features a HUGE room that could be rec room/craft room/ man cave..perfect place to entertain. Also has 4th bed and large 3rd bath. Oversize garage, storage area.…More information about this listing
Executive home on 12 acres with finished basement! Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout upstairs and main level. All baths have tile floors. Two tankless hot water heaters. Two story foyer and family room with built-in bookcases and brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, breakfast area, island and keeping room. Master suite on main with sitting area, double vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Upstairs has a guest bedroom with private full bath. basement has new carpet, one bedroom, full bath, rec room, exercise room and media room with wet bar. Private wooded yard with sprinkler system. Close to…More information about this listing
