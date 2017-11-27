Rapha Clinic of West Georgia : Community Impact Grant

The Rapha Clinic, a non-profit, faith-based charitable medical and dental clinic was one of the 34 non-profits to be awarded the annual Community Impact Grant by the Community Foundation of West Georgia. The Rapha Clinic, which opened in 2010, provides medical and dental care for uninsured adults in the West Georgia community.

"Our extraordinary thanks to the Community Foundation of West Georgia for the work they do in transforming our communities,” said Jennie English, Development Director of Rapha Clinic of West Georgia. “This generous grant will help us restore health and hope to our neighbors-in-need.”

The grant will fund Rapha Clinic’s Diabetes Management Program, which was implemented last year at the Bowdon location. The success of the Bowdon program spurred the Rapha Clinic to seek funding for its Temple Clinic. Because of the Community Impact Grant, the Diabetes Management program will be offered in Temple beginning January 2018.

Recipients of the Community Impact Grant must demonstrate the value of the quality services they provide to a broad segment of the community, as well as include innovative strategies for fundraising and addressing local needs. For more information about Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, please visit www.raphaclinic.org.