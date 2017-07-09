Raccoon Creek Bluegrass Festival to be held July 14 and 15

Raccoon Creek Bluegrass Festival to be held Friday & Saturday

The Raccoon Creek Bluegrass Festival will be held this weekend, on Friday and Saturday in Paulding County.

On July 14th, the artists will be the East Dixie Boys, 501 Central, and the Doug Flowers Bluegrass Band.

On July 15th, the bands will be the Bonnie Ridge Bluegrass, Coal Mountain Bluegrass Band, Old Mill Road Band, Scuggins Brothers, and Frances Mooney & Fontanna Sunset (featuring Clinton Gregory).

On Friday, the festival will start at 6:15pm and run until 9:30pm, and on Saturday, the hours are from 12:45pm to 10:15pm. The event will take place rain or shine.

Tickets for both days are $25, and can be purchased at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free. For those who want to just go for one of the days, costs are $10 for Friday, and $20 for Saturday.

No smoking, alcohol or pets are permitted in the concert area.

Raccoon Creek Music Park began in the early 1970s with a desire to provide Bluegrass & Gospel Music and an enjoyable experience for fans of bluegrass music. Facilities include parking, restroom facilities, concessions, playground for the young bluegrass fans, and a limited number of camper hookups. If you would like a camper hookup, be sure to call in advance. The concert area includes a large covered seating area.

Raccoon Creek Music Park is located north of Dallas off Highway 61 at 332 Music Park Path. From downtown Dallas, take Highway 61 north towards Cartersville for 6.7 miles. Then turn left on Braswell Mountain Road and go 1.6 miles. Then turn Right on Tibet's Road for a half mile, and Music Park Path will be on the right.

For more information, you may visit the website at www.raccooncreekmusic.com. You may also email Rickey Rakestraw at rakerick@aol.com or call him at 770.445.2555. For information about camping, please call Ron Mooney at 770-617-1750, and for information about the bands, you may contact Frances Mooney 770-715-8270. There is also a Facebook Page for Raccoon Creek Music Festival.