Private Beach Tanning is now SunKissed Beach Tanning

Maggie and Curtis Kuga are excited to be the owners of SunKissed Beach Tanning in the Villa Rica Commons Shopping Center, near Walmart. They purchased Private Beach Tanning in late 2017 and have been transitioning the tanning salon for several weeks. They’ve renovated, cleaned, and updated the salon to reflect a clean, relaxed beach atmosphere.

Born in colder climates, Maine and Pennsylvania, they both lived in Florida before settling in the Villa Rica area about fifteen years ago. “My two boys, Stevie and DJ Wilson, both graduated from Villa Rica High School. My husband’s son, my stepson, Joey Stone also attended VRHS. We have a three year old granddaughter, and our fur babies; three dogs and three cats. We both have 20 plus years in business management. This is my first business adventure as an owner. We love Villa Rica and are excited to be a part of the growing small business community within Villa Rica,” said Mrs. Kuga.

Maggie asserts that their goal is to “exceed customer expectations, through affordable pricing and superior customer service.” SunKissed Beach Tanning has “8 beds and 1 stand up of UVA & UVB tanning in a range of levels 1-4.” They carry products from several brands including Designer Skin indoor tanners and bronzers, Devoted Creations tanning bed lotions, and Swedish Beauty bronzers, intensifiers, and moisturizers. Other brands of tanning, skin products, and apparel and accessories include Ed Hardy, Snooki, and JWOWW. They are also in the process of installing 3 new tanning beds and a spray tan booth.