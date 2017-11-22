The Possum Drop to be held in Tallapoosa

The Possum Drop • Tallapoosa, Georgia

December 30 & 31

December 30th festivities will be from 6pm to 10pm. Enjoy live music, food vendors, and family activities. Live music Featuring Johnathan East and The Johnathan East Band.

December 31th New Year's Eve event will be from 6pm to 12:30am. Live music featuring From Charlotte, North Carolina, "On The Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute". There are few things that are more unique than dropping a live possum inside of a ball on New Year’s Eve. Why a possum? This West Georgia Community was formerly known as “Possum Snout”. • thepossumdrop.com