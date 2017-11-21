Polar Express to be held at The Maple Street Mansion
Polar Express • Platform 6, The Maple Street Mansion, 401 Maple Street, Carrollton
December 2 & 3, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Family and friends, join in at Platform 6 for a Polar Express adventure here at The Maple Street Mansion Train Station. Ticket package includes: Hot Coco & Pop Corn, Polar Express Movie, Full meal included, Pajama Party, Must wear pajamas for entry), Souvenir reindeer bell, Photobooth/Professional photos with Santa electronic). Pre-order T-Shirts $25.00 per shirt. Tickets may also be purchased for $30 at The Maple Street Mansion.
